The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of relief materials to 25,698 victims of the 2022 floods in 10 affected local governments in Taraba State.

The distribution exercise which took place in Jalingo, was personally overseen by a representative of the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mustafa Haveeb.

The victims of 2022 flood disaster in Taraba state now have reasons to smile as the federal government has come to their aid with relief materials.

NEMA officials explain that the gesture is under the special national economic and livelihood emergency intervention, aimed at bringing succour to disaster victims and vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

The NEMA DG was represented by Saidu Inusa, leader of the delegation and supervisor for the distribution of the items

.

Beneficiaries are advised to make good use of the items to cushion the effect of the flood disasters..

The list of the beneficiaries was generated since 2022 from the flood affected communities and had been approved by the NEMA management for this distribution.

One of the beneficiaries, Aliyu Abarre, commends the federal government for the kind gesture.

The items distributed are food and non food commodities, Sewing machines, Grinding machines and farm inputs.