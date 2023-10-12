Delta State Government has commenced repairs on failed portions of the old Umutu/ Eku Road in Ukwuani and Ethiope East local government areas to provide alternative route to the deplorable Agbor-Eku-Amukpe federal road.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Charles Aniagwu while inspecting work in Abraka, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was intervening on the road because of the challenges being faced by motorists along the roads.

The Agbor-Eku-Amukpe road has been in deplorable condition for some time and is totally impassable.

Motorists and commuters ply this alternative route of the old Umute-Eku road, causing it to go bad due to high volume of traffic and articulated vehicles on the road.

Today, the state government is responding to the cry of the people by starting remedial works on the road.

For the traditional rural of Oruarivie-Abraka kingdom and the management of the Delta state University, this move is a welcome development as it will ameliorate their suffering.

According to the state government, the work will be completed in three months to provide temporary relief as the people await the fixing of the Agbor-Eku-Amukpe road by the federal government.