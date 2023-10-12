Israel has made it clear it is going to war with Hamas and will ensure the total destruction of every structure of the political and military group.

Many countries and individuals have condemned in strong terms, actions of the Hamas group against Israel.

This appears to be the right thing to do considering the level of destruction and human lives lost in the last 6 days since hostilities broke out

As heartbreaking and devastating as the war has been, it has also made people ask some deep and pertinent questions such as where does Palestine stand in all this.

As much as Israel has repeatedly stressed that it is not at war with Palestine but with Hamas, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Nigeria, Abdullah Abu Shawesh thinks otherwise.

According to him, what really was important to the people and government of Palestine at this time is to see international law and the UN resolution properly applied.

He and maybe majority of Palestinians want international community to ‘stop treating Israel as a state above the law’

The Ambassador affirmed that Palestine will rebuild Gaza and will continue to resist Israel’s occupation of Palestine.