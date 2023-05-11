The Military government of Sudan is asking the International Community to designate the Rapid Support Forces as a terrorist organization and wants them to be held accountable for the ongoing crisis in Sudan

The Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria disclosed this while briefing journalists on happenings in Sudan and the way forward in ending the crisis.

In what seems like a sharp turnaround, the Sudanese Army has labelled the RSF, as insurgents and wants the world to recognise them as such.

This may come as a shock to many as despite the many atrocities of RSF in the past, the Army under Omar al-Bashir in 2013 formalised the militia group, giving some of its leaders military ranks

In 2017, the laws of Sudan also upgraded them asp independent security forces

Army has, on some occasions also deployed the RSF group to quell crises in and outside Sudan

Now, that the understanding they once shared has gone sour, the Sudanese Armed Forces says the RSF group is behind the almost one month old crisis in Sudan.

The Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohammed Yusuf, gave further insights into the genesis of the crisis.

He says efforts by the UN, AU, IGAD, Arab League, OIC to reach a truce has not been respected by the RSF

He says the only hope is the negotiation called in Jedda by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US government, which the RSF has agreed to attend

The Ambassador says the issues with the now dissolved insurgent RSF is internal and would be solved

He assures that the military government of Sudan is ready to abide by any truce and remains committed to a transition to democracy once the RSF is ready to lay down arms and continue with the reintegration process as planned.