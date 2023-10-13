Benue State Governor, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia has directed the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to immediately restore some of the statutory obligations meant for the local government areas in the state.

Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dennis Akura disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting with the traditional rulers in Makurdi

He also aaid that the Governor has directed that all monies allocated for imprest and other running costs to be released directly to the administrators at the local government levels.

Reforming the Local Government system would give the third tier of government in the state a new lease of life

This is being actively puruee by this pressnt administration.

Security in communities is also to be entrusted in the hands of the traditional rulers, and in turn the state Government expects them to be present in their domains and accessible to their subjects

The Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Benue State, Dennis Akura disclosed that, the DGSAs, who are currently the Acting Chairmen of the LGAs, are to come up with an needs assessment to address issues that need urgent attention at that level of government.

The needs assessment will address such issues as office maintenance and the fixing of drainages and culverts at the different local government areas.

Dr. Akura said in their first Joint Account meeting, some reforms that were not adhered to by the last administration were introduced for implementation.

Sot: Dennis Akura – Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Benue State

Payment of salaries on the 25th of every month is among the reforms that have been introduced at the local government areas

This is e pected to ensure things at the local government level would change for the better under the Alia administration.