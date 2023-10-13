The Ekiti state Police command has warned criminals to stay clear of the state or face the stronger power of the police.

commissioner of police in the state, Dare Ogundare said this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti while parading suspected criminals arrested within the state in the last one week.

The commissioner who appealed to members of the public for timely information said the collaboration between the command and members of the public is yielding positive results.

He said the command is determined to make the state safe before, during and after the December celebrations.