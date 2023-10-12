Air components of the Joint task force Operation Hadarin Daji, keeping peace in the troubled North West zone has killed over a hundred armed bandits in Dan Mani forest in Zamfara state.

They were killed during an airstrike by the military shortly after an intelligence report on the Terrorists meeting at Madada village in Maru local government area last Tuesday

The armed bandit were planning to move towards Kebbi State with the intent to attack military camp and other villages in Kebbi.

Advertisement

Sources say the Bandits had a stopover at Dandurgu having notified about the troops plan to deny them access to Bena and Malenkachi villages which forced them to retreat abandoned the mission

Advertisement

The armed men again changed their direction to Dansadau forest in Zamfara, a decision that gave the troops an opportunity to engage them at Dan Mani forest and Neutralised over a hundred

Operational Motorcycles, Weapons and other items belonging to the bandits were destroyed by the troops.

Advertisement

Reports also indicates that there were mass burial of the Terrorists at Sangeko village in Niger state and Babban Doka in Maru local government area of Zamfara State while many are suffering from gunshot wounds.

TVC NEWS gathered that troops of operation Hadarin Daji are currently in action against the survivors of the bombardment.

Zamfara and other states in the north west region are facing security challenges especially activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers for many years.

Advertisement

Since the introduction of operation Hadarin Daji, some Communities have enjoyed relative peace while the military remains active in their quest to crush enemies of peace out of the region.