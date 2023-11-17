In a renewed vigor and intensified clearance operation against the armed bandits in the Northwest states, troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI have again neutralised two terrorists and rescued five kidnapped victims in Zamfara.

This was achieved during a coordinated clearance operation at terrorist enclaves at Tugan gama, Tugan Hausawa, Tugan Nabaru, Yarsabia and Daji Yanayin kari in Anka Local Goveenment Area of the state.

A press statement by authorities of operation Hadarin Daji says troops had an encounter with the terrorists and neutralised two while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Similarly, troops responded to a distress call on armed bandits attack on Yarkoria community in Wuya district of Anka Local Council were some Persons were abducted

The troops superior fire power forced the terrorists to abandon the kidnapped victims and flee.

Among the five rescued Kidnap victims are a toddler, two females and two male victims

All the rescued victims according to authorities of Operation Hadarin Daji have been reunited with their families.