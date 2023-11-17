A Mega School of 48 classes, a Technical and Skills Acquisition Centre, Accident and Emergency complex are among other projects to be handed over to Adamawa State government by the northeast development commission(NEDC) after completion this year.

The Chairman of the Commission and members of the newly reconstituted management disclosed this during an inspection of projects executed across various local government areas in Adamawa State.

The newly reconstituted management of the North East Development Commission, led by the Chairman, retired Major General Paul Tarfa are in Adamawa State for an on the spot assessment of the various projects embarked upon by the commission.

The commission is designed to assist the government in reconstruction and rehabilitation of structures destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgency in Adamawa State.

The Commission is to execute 224 developmental projects in 112 Local government areas across the six North-East states.

The team’s first port of call was the Government House in Yola.

On its part, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri charged the reconstituted management of the NEDC to be proactive towards delivering its mandate to the people of the region.

He laments how a dubious contractor failed to deliver the Wuro Ngayadi Bridge project along Michika – Madagali federal highway, for years, after accepting the contract which he said has caused untold hardships to the people of that axis.

Governor Fintiri who commended the NEDC for the projects, asked the Commission to allow state governments in the zone to identify priority areas of needs for their people.

The team also visited the Adamawa State Emirate council to intimate them about their mission to the state.

The Chairman and the Managing Director expressed satisfaction with the level of work done and urged the contractor to meet the deadline.

The consultant is committed to ensuring the deadline set for the completion of the project is met.

The projects are part of the early recovery action plans by the Commission to return infrastructure that was ravaged by the insurgency to function again.