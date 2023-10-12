The Benue State Governor has flagged off the Annual Training of 23 Master Cooks for National Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Benue State drawn from all the 23 local government areas of the state.

In a message to declare the event open in Makurdi, Governor Hyacinth Alia said the State government was focused on strengthening the social investments programme structure in order to maximize the impact for the overall benefit of the Benue people.

Advertisement

The Benue State government is keyed into the federal government vision of improving all the social protection policies.

Governor Alia’s directive is to build and equip modern kitchens at all local governments, so that cooks will no longer have to travel to Makurdi for training henceforth.

The efforts of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is to improve the capacity of cooks in the areas of food procurement, menu standardization, food preparation, handling, financial literacy and hygiene.

Advertisement

In his goodwill message, the APC Chairman of Benue State Austine Agada said the party at the state was proud of President Tinubu’s decision to improve and continue with the SIP programmes, which to him were birthed by the party to drag the Nigerians out of poverty.