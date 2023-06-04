Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has condemned in strong terms Saturday’s bandits attack on two Zamfara Communities that claimed many lives

The Communities are Sakiddar Magaji and Janbako in the Maradun local government area

Armed bandits had last Saturday attacked Sakiddar Magaji and Janbako villages and killed over thirty person’s and destroyed Properties

Governor Dauda Lawal described the attack as barbaric and unprovoked aggression against innocent citizens

A press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on

Broadcast Media, Public, and Press Affairs, Mustapha Ja’afaru Kaura says Dauda’s administration will not fold its arms and allow criminal elements to continue to unleash terror without repercussions

Advertisement

He stressed that the unfortunate incident came at a time when his government is restrategizing on ways to bring an end to the lingering Security Challenges

Governor Dauda Lawal directed all heads of security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency deploy additional security personnel to the affected communities to forestall further attacks

The number one Zamfara citizen sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed to Allah (S.W.A.) to grant them Aljannah Firdaus

The Government assures that a high-powered delegation will be sent to the affected Communities to condole with the people.