Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has condemned in strong terms Saturday’s bandits attack on two Zamfara Communities that claimed many lives
The Communities are Sakiddar Magaji and Janbako in the Maradun local government area
Armed bandits had last Saturday attacked Sakiddar Magaji and Janbako villages and killed over thirty person’s and destroyed Properties
Governor Dauda Lawal described the attack as barbaric and unprovoked aggression against innocent citizens
A press statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on
Broadcast Media, Public, and Press Affairs, Mustapha Ja’afaru Kaura says Dauda’s administration will not fold its arms and allow criminal elements to continue to unleash terror without repercussions
He stressed that the unfortunate incident came at a time when his government is restrategizing on ways to bring an end to the lingering Security Challenges
Governor Dauda Lawal directed all heads of security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency deploy additional security personnel to the affected communities to forestall further attacks
The number one Zamfara citizen sympathize with the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed to Allah (S.W.A.) to grant them Aljannah Firdaus
The Government assures that a high-powered delegation will be sent to the affected Communities to condole with the people.
