The Niger state governor Umaru Bago has approved the establishment of a Claim Verification and Payment Committee.

This is contained In a press statement by the secretary to the state government Abubakar Usman.

The committee is to identify those whose properties will be affected by the reconstruction of the 82km Minna-Bida road.

The committee has been given six to carry out the assignment.

Payments will be made simultaneously with the verification process, paving the way for the commencement of civil works and groundbreaking in November 2023, in accordance with the current project work plan.

Advertisement

The SSG further disclosed that the reconstruction of the Minna – Bida road is being co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the State Government.