The unregulated and poor transportation system in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has drawn criticism from certain locals, who have encouraged the authorities to crack down on unregistered transporters.

The residents say this was important in view of the security challenges in the FCT.

They claimed that permitting any vehicle to be used as a “taxi” should worry the authorities.

A Civil Servant, Mrs Remilekun Adeoye, said “it was a serious security concern that the FCTA and security agencies were allowing private vehicles to be transporting commuters without any permit.”

Another resident said due to sharp increase in fuel price, many private car owners now operate taxi services illegally.

This development, they believe can endanger lives as it is now difficult to identify genuine drivers from criminals intending to rob or kidnap.

Though the incidence of traffic robbers, locally called ‘one-chance’, has reduced drastically in the territory, this emerging challenge may create new security issues.

Though this problem is not peculiar to Abuja alone, but getting the transport system right in the FCT would inspire states to follow suit.

Another resident, who requested anonymity, stated that the high cost of fuel has harmed the commercial motorists’ business, emphasizing that due to the poor condition of most taxis in the FCT, residents now prefer to board private automobiles for comfort.

She did, however, claim that the poor transit infrastructure had resulted in unregulated transportation fares, as drivers charged commuters at their discretion.