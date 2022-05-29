I will defeat Atiku in 2023 as APC candidate – Nicolas Felix

APC’s youngest Presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix has boasted that he will defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abuabakar in the 2023 presidential election, if elected candidate of the party.

The 40-year-old Edo-born politician disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Dr Felix said Nigerians are looking for a visionary, youthful President that will lead the nation to greater heights. He appealed to delegates to vote him as candidate of the party at the June 6th Presidential primary.

The youngest presidential aspirant who acknowledged that the ruling All Progressives Congress has won so many elections at various levels but said the 2023 election will the easies win for APC if he’s elected as candidate.

His words: “I will defeat Atiku without any doubt. Nigerians are looking for a visionary, youthful President that will lead the nation to greater heights.

“To all APC Delegates, come June 6th, elect me, Dr. Nicolas Felix as your Presidential Candidate and together we will bring victory to our Party and our dear country- Nigeria.

“APC has won so many elections at various levels but if am elected as your Candidate, this will be the easiest win APC ever gets.

I am counting on you to give me your vote.

Thank you once again for your support,” Nicolas Felix.