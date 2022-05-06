Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi obtains APC Presidential nomination form

The minister of Transportation. Rotimi Amaechi, has obtained his Presidential expression of Interest and nomination forms at the party’s national secretariat.
The former governor of Rivers state announced this on his twitter page on Thursday.
“I just got my expression of interest and Presidential nomination forms. I appreciate my friends and associates for doing me this honour. I assure you that I am a representation of all tribes and regions. A true Nigerian candidate,” the minister announced.
The presidential aspirant was accompanied to the APC national secretariat by the Senator representing Borno north, Ali Ndume, Senator Ararume among other party faithful and supporters.