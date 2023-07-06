Health authorities say that they are collaborating with neighbouring states considered to be contagious to checkmate the further spread of diphtheria into the federal capital territory through border surveillance.

This follows the death of a four-year-old out of eight other suspected cases from a community in the FCT.

The eight cases were reported to the public health department of the FCT two weeks ago when the breakout was established

The department confirmed that the disease was imported from neighbouring Niger state.

Advertisement

Only one sample collected out of the eight suspected cases recorded in the Dei Dei community of the FCT came out positive after results of samples were taken.

Diphtheria is caused by bacteria with symptoms relating to fever, runny nose, breathing difficulty.

Transmission is through sneezing, droplets, coughing and contact with infected persons.

Authorities advise that sufferers who develop symptoms of diphtheria should go into isolation and notify the FCT disease surveillance notification officer or the emergency operation centre.

Advertisement

Diphtheria was earlier reported in Kano, Ondo and Lagos states in January and a national alert was sent out on the outbreak which triggered a national response.