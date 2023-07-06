The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says there is an ongoing sample collection among suspected cases of diphtheria within the federal capital territory.

It has also activated a multi-sectoral national Diphtheria Technical Working Group as a mechanism for coordinating surveillance and response activities across the country.

So far, only one confirmed case has been detected so far with seven suspected cases testing negative while others still await laboratory results

NCDC says it is working with the FCT health and human services department to implement control measures that will avert further spread of diphtheria within the FCT

The disease centre urges the public to remain vigilant and ensure that people with symptoms of the disease present early to health facilities for prompt diagnosis and treatment.

The FCT health and human services secretariat has activated the diphtheria incident management system to coordinate outbreak response activities.

More than seven hundred and ninety confirmed cases across thirty three local government areas in eight states including the FCT have been recorded since the first report of multiple diphtheria outbreaks across different states in the country.

So far, eighty deaths have been recorded among all confirmed cases.