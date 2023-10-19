Lagos State Film City, according to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would change the landscape of the film industry not only in Nigeria, but throughout the African continent.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lagos Film City project.

The Film City, which is built on a 100-hectare plot of land in Ikosi Ejinrin, Epe Local Government Area, is a Public-Private Partnership model designed to create numerous job possibilities, drive economic growth, and attract investments.

Governor Sanwo- Olu said “the project will break ground for the Lagos film industry and lay the foundation for a hub that will serve as a catalyst for innovation, talent discovery and storytelling.”

“The film industry has the power to transcend boundaries and to bring people together

“It has the ability to inspire, to entertain and to educate. Through the magic of cinema, we can showcase the rich cultural heritage of Lagos. We can tell deep, heartwarming stories that reflect our sheer experiences”, he stated.

The Governor said the film city would be a centre for production, pre-production, post-production, visual effects, and all auxiliary services that support the entire value chain of filmmaking, cinematography, and music.

Governor Sanwo- Olu said; “We envision that we will deliver a film city that will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, sound systems, stage editing suites, production offices and everything necessary to bring the magic of the silver screen to life.”

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke-Benson Awoyinka, said; “Lagos state has committed huge sums of upscaling and training to the various story centers across the state.”

Awoyinka said; ” For this year, 2023, a budget of over 4billion Naira was specifically allocated for this purpose. Already, these various decisive steps taken by this administration in this creative industry have started to contribute significantly to the gross GDP of the state in various sectors.It is my utmost belief that by the time the Lagos film city comes on stream, the spiral effect of the state profile as a tourist destination of choice, economy, employment and other opportunities will be appreciated beyond the entertainment sector.”

The event was graced by dignitaries from various Consulates, Royal fathers, film makers, government officials among others.