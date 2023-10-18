Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the $100m #LagosFilmCity, situated on a 100-Hectare land area at Ikosi-Ejinrin area of Epe Local Government.

The Public Private Partnership-Model #LagosFilmCity will create numerous job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and attract investment.

It will be a hub for film production, visual effects, scripting, cinematography, editing, photography and all the ancillary services that support the filmmaking process.

This project is in collaboration with various notable players in the entertainment sector like Ebonylife Academy, Delyork and Ogidi Studios.

This is in fulfillment of Mr Governor’s THEMES Agenda, which the second ‘E’ stands for Entertainment and Tourism.