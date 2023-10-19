The Minister of Youth, Jamila Ibrahim, has pushed for increased stakeholder support for the National Youth Service Corps, or NYSC.

The Minister made this statement in her speech during her courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja,

She stated that in order to build on the Scheme’s remarkable accomplishments in areas such as youth empowerment, rural development, national unity and integration, and educational advancement, among others, it is necessary to reinforce it.

Ibrahim promised to work with the NYSC Management in order to achieve the objectives of the Scheme.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed congratulated the Minister on her appointment.

He said the scheme has become a household name in Nigeria through its invaluable contributions to national unity and socio-economic development of the country.

General Ahmed also stated that in order to improve the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme, the Scheme has collaborated with a number of organizations, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Unity Bank, Gombe State University, Nasarawa State University, and the NYSC Foundation.

He stated that the partnership has provided financial empowerment and technical assistance to certain Corps Members as start-up funding to help them develop enterprises based on the skills they learned while serving.

The Director General listed some of the challenges facing the Scheme to include; poor condition of some Orientation Camps, inadequate Corps Lodges, and insufficient vehicles for inspection of Corps Members among others.