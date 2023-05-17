Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari has called on partners of the National youth service corps to support the activities of Corps Members and the scheme to help boost the economy.

She made the call at the flag off of the medical outreach by the NYSC Health initiative for rural dwellers in Jahi two Abuja.

She is optimistic that the events commemorating five decades of the scheme’s existence and the introduction of the HIRD outreach, will further validate the argument for the continued relevance of the Scheme.

Like other developing countries, Nigeria faces challenges in its health sector.

But Concerted efforts have always been made by various stakeholders, including the NYSC, to make the system more functional.

NYSC launched its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme in 2014.

It is a platform through which Corps medical personnel comprising Doctors, Pharmacists, Nurses, and Dentists, provide free and quality health care for the people, especially the rural poor.

As the scheme commemorate its five decade of existence it has increased its medical support to rural dwellers.

At the flagoff ceremony of the medical outreach, the wife of president challenged the scheme not to relent its service to the nation and called for more support to enable the scheme do more.

Residents of this community are expected to take advantage of the scheme’s gesture to get the best of medical care they desire.