Former Vice Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Ahmed Buhari, says President-elect Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has shown the country that he is an astute politician by campaigning in areas where he knew he was weakest and ensuring he garnered all the necessary support, particularly from the North.



Mr Buhari stated that 70% of the votes cast for the president-elect came from the country’s northern region, specifically the Northwest.

From a political standpoint, Mr Buhari said that it is critical for us to recognize that we require competency, someone to whom the House can listen and collaborate for the sake of the country’s advancement.

He expressed his expectation that the Northwest, which provided the largest number of votes for Asiwaju, be regarded at this time in terms of how the party’s strength should be maintained.

Advertisement

He advised Northwest Senate candidates to prepare, present themselves before the National Assembly and the Nigerian people, as well as opinion shapers, to speak objectively on how this can benefit the ruling party, APC, and president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former ADC candidate stated that the president-elect should engage, take charge, and demonstrate some level of control at this time, and let the people understand that if we are to go very far, we must work together and have these engagements with all regions vying for Senate seats.

He stated that MPs’ first priority should be that they represent the people rather than themselves.

Further, Mr Buhari stated that he would want to see a Southeasterner as Senate President for the sake of national unity and representation.

Mr Buhari stated that picking a Deputy Senate President is a numbers game, and so many aspects must be considered.

Advertisement

He remarked that he hopes a Southeasterner will work extremely hard to become a Deputy Senate President so that the Southeast can be seen at the forefront and trust and relationships can be built.

Mr Buhari added that the right things need to be done in order to harmonise all the gaps that has been created as a result of ethnic and religious rivalry.

He added that sentiments, emotions and distractions must be shifted aside and build trust towards achieving a lasting solution among all regions of the country.