Lagos state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat has called for continuous peace and harmony amongst Lagos residents and Nigerians at large.

Mr Hamzat said this during Lagos state Umrah lecture on Tuesday in Mecca.

At the event, clerics pray for the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a peaceful reign as the 16th President of Nigeria come May 2023.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Elegushi, used the event to react to the caution given by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria to all the States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards against charging above the amount it anounced as Hajj fare to be paid for the 2023 exercise.

Commissioner for home affairs used this opportunity to affirmed that the sum of N2,999,000.00 was announced by NAHCON as the fare for intending pilgrims wishing to perform the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia through the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Prince Elegushi stated that aside from NAHCON’s fare, it is importance to fulfil some essential and almost compulsory items/activities to be carried out by the pilgrims both in Nigeria and the holy Land which were not captured by NAHCON, hence, the agreement between the intending pilgrims and the state government that a sum of N200,000.00 be added to the cost.