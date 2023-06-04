Community members in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state said over thirty five persons have been killed following a raid by marauders suspected to armed bandits.

Locals said three communities within the local government area were affected which include

Raka, Raka Dutse and filingawa.

Though the Sokoto state police Command denied knowledge of the attack when contacted.

Spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i denied knowledge of the attacks.

According to eyewitness accounts, the bandits attacked the communities around evening time on Saturday.

The immediate past chairman of the area, Bashar Kalenjeni while confirming the attacks said 18 persons were killed at Raka, 17 at filingawa and two at Raka Dutse.

According to the former council chairman, the remain of the deceased had not been buried as the bandits dispersed community members who attempted to conduct the burial rite.

He said the attack may not be unconnected to the refusal of the community members to pay levies imposed on their communities by the bandits.

“The bandits imposed levies on their communities which was meant to take charge and being dictating to residents on what to and not to do.

“But the villagers refused to succumb and because of that they attacked them, killing 37 persons while several others sustained various degrees of gun shot injuries and currently receiving treatment in General hospital Gwadabawa.

He said several other person’s were unaccounted for as the area is still unsafe for fleeing residents to return.

SOKOTO POLICE COMMAND CONFIRM BANDITS KILLED OVER 30 PERSONS IN FIVE COMMUNITIES

Sokoto state police command has confirmed the death of over thirty persons following an attack by suspected bandits on five different communities on Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

Spokesman’s of the command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ahmad Rufai in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Sokoto revealed that the bandit were invited by a community after been harassed by members of a vigilante group.

According to ASP Rufai, the band killed 8 people in Raka, 7 in Bilingawa, 6 in Jaba, 4 in Dabagi,3 in Raka Dutse and 2 in Tsalewa Villages.

He said they also set two vehicles ablaze and six huts also set ablaze while one Bajaj motorcycle believe to be that of the bandits is recovered from the scene.

