Lagos State government has announced plans to address the challenges faced by squatters after the removal of shanties and illegal structures at Jakande Estate and Mayiegun.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, TOKUNBO Wahab, said this during an inspection exercise with government officials.

In a follow-up inspection, Commissioner Wahab led government officials to assess progress in Apapa and other areas.”

The inspection team also made a stop at Jakande area of Lekki, where shanties and illegal had been removed.

They also inspected the redesigning and reconstruction of some drainage channels after the removal of structures to prevent flooding in the Lekki axis when the rainy season begins.

The team also visited Orchard Road, Lekki, where properties within the approved setback of the channels were issued notices before enforcement action.