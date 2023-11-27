Nigeria’s Senior Women’s Football team, the Super Falcons have resumed camping ahead of their final phase of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Four of the marquee players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup are unavailable for this fixture against Cape Verde.

It is barely a week after the Falconets players Tanzania on the pitch of the Main bowl of the Moshood Abiola stadium.

The pitch is not in a good condition and the Super Falcons still have to train ahead of the match against Cape Verde on Thursday.