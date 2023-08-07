An early morning attack in a village 3 Kilometres to Mangu township in Plateau State has left four people dead.

The attack has also left women enraged by the constant disruptions to the peace and stability of the communities affected.

The bodies of the latest victims have been taken to the palace of the paramount ruler in the area.

A source told TVC News that Women in Mangu are currently protesting the killings , roads have been barricaded preventing free movement in and out of the area .

The women accuse the military of not putting in place proactive measures to secure farmlands and protect vulnerable groups from incessant attacks.

Today women from this area spoke with one voice as they marched to the command Centre where the military set up base protesting – they are and asking the government to withdraw the soldiers.

Their argument is that soldiers have not stopped the killings and that farms are being grazed by cattle.