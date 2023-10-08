An early morning fire has destroyed a factory in the Palm Kernel Milling, Crushing, processing and Extraction cluster, Emene, Enugu State.

The Incident affected Machines, processed and unprocessed goods in the factory.

Traders at Palm Kernel crushing and Milling factory Emene are still in shock after an early hour fire gutted the factory.

The Fire incident started at night after the market has closed for the day’s business.

Still counting their looses, the traders say they can’t bear the pain the pain this has caused them.

They are now seeking for government assistance.

However, TVCNEWS gathered that the fire had gotten to an advanced stage before the fire service officers arrived.

Now, there are speculations that the fire incident may have been caused by power surge.

