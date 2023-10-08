Five thousand nine hundred and forty-four persons received various academic degrees as Gombe State University conducted a joint convocation ceremony.

Seven dignitaries including Vice President Kashim Shettima were also honored with doctorate degrees.

It is a celebration of academic excellence.

Thousands of graduates gather to finally take their academic oath and receive certificates of their degrees.

The visitor of the institution is proud of its growth and achievements in nineteen years.

His hope is that the products of the university would be solution providers and model citizens.

Seven distinguished individuals were also honoured.

Each of them, an outstanding individual who has made indelible marks in knowledge, governance and society.

The university is proud of the balance that it has established in administration, academics and morals.

Gombe State University currently has over eighteen thousand students.

Its primary goal is to provide desperately needed skills and expertise in a rapidly developing state.

