Kaduna: Gunmen attack Catholic church, kill three, abduct several

At least three worshippers are feared dead and many others kidnapped after gunmen attacked Saint Moses Catholic Church in Kajuru local council in Kaduna on Sunday.

The worshippers were said to be rounding up the first mass when the gun wielding attackers reportedly stormed the area shooting sporadically.

At least three persons were reportedly killed while an unspecified number of worshippers were said to have been whisked away by the terrorists to an unknown destination.

The Kaduna State government officials and Police authorities are however yet to acknowledge the incident but it was gathered that those who reportedly sustained severe injuries were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Saint Moses Catholic Church is located in Robuh, Ungwan Aku community of Kajuru Local council in the southern Senatorial zone of the state.

This sad development is coming barely two weeks after the Kaduna government confirmed that at least 32 people were killed by armed terrorist who invaded four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

Survivors claimed that a strange helicopter provided air support to the bandits fighting the locals.

Kaduna state Government in response, issued a statement denying the claim, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, argued that the Nigerian Airforce Helicopter was dispatched to the area to engage the terrorists before the arrival of ground troops.