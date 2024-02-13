New Senators have been sworn into the upper legislative Chamber of the National Assembly.

Senator Pam Danchungyang from the ADP is now the new lawmaker representing Plateau North, he will replace Senator Simon Mmadkwon of the PDP

Senator Musa Mustapha from the APC will now represent Yobe East to replace Senator Ibrahim Gaidam .

Also Senator Anthony Ani from the APC is the new Lawmakers representing Ebonyi East, he will replace David Umahi , the former Deputy Leader of the Senate now serving as the Minister of works .

The new Senators were sworn in at the beginning of Tuesday’s plenary, in a brief ceremony performed by the clerk of the Senate .

The New Senators emerged following the rerun election conducted by INEC on the 4th of February 2024.