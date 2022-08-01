Kebbi Police command dismisses Fake Intelligence Report’ On Bandits movement

Kebbi state Police command has called on Nigerians to disregard what they described as fake intelligence report that Bandits are using Kamba axis of the state as a movement routes into Kwara state to cause havoc in the state and beyond. A statement signed by the command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police, Nafi’u Abubakar described the said intelligence report as baseless speculations.

He said it is not only fake, but misleading, mischievous and calculated attempt by some unpatriotic individuals aimed at instilling fear and divert the attention of the State Police command on its avowed commitment at guaranteeing the safety and security of the good people of Kebbi state.

The statement quoted the state Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Maiyaki Baba calling on the people of the state to go about their daily businesses and not be bothered by the fake intelligence report.

The Acting Commissioner of Police said the Command under his watch will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the protection of lives and property.

He also assured the good people of the state that, the State Police in collaboration with other security Agencies in the State have emplaced adequate security measures, not only in Kamba area, but throughout the State with the aim of forestalling any unforeseen circumstances.

He however advised members of the general public to be security conscious and report any suspicious person or group of persons to the nearest Police station around them.

