Why Ogun Police command asks singer Portable to report himself

The Ogun State Police command has given reasons for asking the popular hiphop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner to report himself at its headquarter.

The command in a statement released on Tuesday said the zazu crooner was seen organizing some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

According to the statement, the incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago.

The command said such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person,” the statement said.