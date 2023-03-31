Police in Ogun State command has arrested famous singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, who had earlier refused to honour the police invitation.

Earlier on Tuesday, two videos of the musician surfaced online where he engaged some policemen in war of words.

The arrest came after the police gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the singer, which elapses today.

The police had condemned the singer’s actions and threatened to prosecute him.

Portable had claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest staff members “for no reason.” But the police noted that it acted on a petition.

Speaking on the development, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the singer has been arrested and currently at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The PPRO further said the Zazu crooner was arrested after refusing five invitations.