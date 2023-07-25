The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit filed by the Academic staff union of Nigeria (ASUU) challenging the registration of CONUA and NAMDA as trade unions by the federal government.

Delivering judgment, the president of the Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip held that section 27 of the Trade Union Act allows for more than one trade Union in employment.

The section does not depict trade monopoly.

The court further ASUU presented no evidence before it to show the complete registration of CONUA and NAMDA when it filed the suit.

The evidence presented by ASUU where hearsay evidence because on 26th October when the suit was filed CONUA and NAMDA registration had not yet been gazetted in line with section section 523 of the Trade Union Act.

ASUU also committed an error by filing against NAMDA as the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics instead of the Nigeria Association of Medical and dental academics

NAMDA was not in existence at the time ASUU filed the suit.

All reliefs sought by ASUU are refused and the suit accordingly dismissed