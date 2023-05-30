The National Industrial Court is set to deliver judgment in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Federal government had dragged ASUU to court over its prolonged strike with lasted for over 8 months.

On 21st September 2022 the National Industrial Court ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to the classroom.

Delivering a ruling on an interlocutory application filed by the federal government, Justice Polycap Hamman restrained ASUU from continuing with the strike it began on 14th February pending the determination of the suit filed against them by the federal government.