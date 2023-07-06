A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail of N50million to suspended DCP Abba Kyari in a charge in which he and two of his siblings are accused of failing to declare assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge, against Mr Kyari and his two siblings – Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari – in respect of which they were arraigned in June 2023

In a ruling on Justice James Omotosho granted conditional bail to Abba Kyari at the sum of N50million with 2 sureties in like sum.

Justice Omotosho had, in an earlier ruling, granted bail to the other defendants in the case.

The court noted that there was no evidence that he was a flight risk and the he will not attend trial.

The judge held that the offences with which Abba Kyari and his co-defendants were charged are bailable.

Justice Omotosho noted that the NDLEA did not deny Abba Kyari’s claim that he was in Kuje prison during the last prison break, but chose to stay put instead of escaping.

Justice Omotosho added that the sureties must have property worth N25m within jurisdiction, among other conditions, including that Abba kyari and his sureties are to deposit their international passport, their statement of accounts, the title deed of the sureties’ property and recent passport photographs with the Registrar of the court.

The judge held that, even when Abba Kyari meets the bail conditions, the endorsement of his release warrant is subject to developments in a sister case in which he is being tried with four others on drug related offences.

Justice Omotosho held that his release warrant in respect of the case before him, will only be signed if the other pending criminal cases are concluded or that he is granted bail in those cases

He has been denied bail twice in the other case pending before Justice Emeka Nwite, also of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Further hearing in the case before Justice Omotosho has been adjourned till October 18.