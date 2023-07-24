The All Progressives Congress has withdrawn the suspended Adamawa INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa as a key witness in the ongoing Adamawa state Governorship Election petition Tribunal.The Tribunal has now fixed 2nd August for further hearing in the suit filed by the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aishatu Binani, challenging the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as winner of the governorship election in the state.

There was rising tension at the election tribunal sitting in Yola capital of Adamawa state following the appearance of the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa, as one of the key witnesses of the APC candidate, in her election petition.

Mr Hudu was escorted by the security personnel to the tribunal sitting where he was to give testimony.

His appearance did not go well with the counsels to the first, second and third respondents, who objected to the suspended electoral officer giving evidence

They insisted that at the time of the election he had been removed as umpire, as he was listed as a witness out of time.

All counsels to the respondents and the petitioner in counter claims, argued on whether the witness should be allowed to give testimony.

The counsel to APC said that the party decided to drop Mr Hudu as a witness since they already had overwhelming evidence against Governor Fintiri’s victory.

The PDP counsel says they have no objection over APC decision to withdraw the witness.

The tribunal also struck out a suit instituted by SDP governorship Candidate Dr Umaru Ardo challenging Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s victory, for lack of merit.