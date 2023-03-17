In Bauchi, INEC has taken preemptive steps to ensure the governorship and state assembly polls open on time.



The Resident Electoral Commissioner says the Registration Area Centres, RACs, will become active by 4 O’ Clock today (Friday) and the ad-hoc staff would be made to pass the night there.

It’s less than 24 hours to the Governorship and State House of Assembly Election.

Advertisement

INEC in Bauchi is racing against time.

The Commission is taking steps to ensure materials get to the Polling Units on time on election day, to ensure the polls open on time.

Late distribution of materials at some of the Registration Area Centres resulted in drawbacks during the Presidential Election.

Advertisement

The task before the electoral umpire is enormous.

Bauchi has 31 State Constituencies, 212 Registration Areas and 5, 423 Polling Units.

The Commission is also concerned about security during the election.

Advertisement

Recent violence in Duguri, the governor’s homestead, continues to generate severe concerns.

Advertisement