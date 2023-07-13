The witness from the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) invited by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Chijioke Edeoga, under Subpoena to state Governorship election tribunal said the National Youth Services Corps discharge Certificate submitted by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah was certified by the NYSC.

The witness Friday Emmanuel while delivering his witness under cross examination by Mbah’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), averred that Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate was forwarded to the NYSC for authentication, stressing that the NYSC certifies only a document emanating from it.

On further cross examination by the counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alex Iziyon (SAN), the witness, who is a legal practitioner, also admitted that Mbah’s NYSC Certificate carried a stamp of the NYSC, certifying the document.

The witness further confirmed that the name on the said certificate was Mbah Peter Ndubuisi, that it was dated 6th January 2003 and that the certificate number was also A808297.

It will be recalled that Mbah’s NYSC discharge certificate has been a subject of controversy between the governor and the NYSC, with the NYSC alleging that Mbah forged the certificate with number A808297 and that it was not issued by them, while Mbah insisted that it was genuine and issued by the institution.

Meanwhile, the witness, Emmanuel confirmed upon cross examination that LP’s governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga’s name, was not contained in Exhibit 16, being the LP membership register for Enugu, which he also tendered.

Efforts by Edeoga’s lawyer, Ehitayo Fatomi, SAN, to have the court refuse the admission of the register was overruled by the court.