The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia has clarified media reports about the deportation of 264 Nigerians upon entry into the Kingdom, stating that it was not targeting Nigerians.

In a statement on Monday, the Saudi Arabian government said it cancelled the visa of all the 264 passengers airlifted by Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, on arrival at the country from Kano, insisting that they be returned to Nigeria.

But, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Saudi Embassy said, “The passengers who were denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, didn’t fulfil the entry conditions and requirements in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Kingdom, as they submitted incorrect information to obtain a category of visa that doesn’t apply to them, which was discovered upon their arrival.”

Similarly, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement made available to journalists, said it was “investigating the matter to see if any consular or aviation rules have been flouted.”

Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said the ministry will ensure such actions that impact the welfare of Nigerian citizens are mitigated in the future in line with what was described as the Four Ds strategy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Royal Saudi Embassy also issued cautionary measures for applicants wishing to visit the Arabian Peninsula.