The President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the presidential election petition court that he has 39 witnesses ready to call to his defence in the petition filed by the PDP.The president elect through his counsel made this known to the court as parties have drawn out modalities of the trial in the petition.

The People’s Democratic Party on their part say that it intends to call not more than 100 witnesses.

Counsel to party, Chris Uche made this known why identifying the PDP’s list of witnesses.

He added that all parties have agreed to streamline the number of witnesses as well as the Duration of each party to call witnesses.

For the evidence in chief, they categorised them into 30 minutes for the lead witness as they will tender and identify documents.

Parties have also proposed 15 minutes for each Respondent for cross-examination and 5 Minutes for Re-examination ( For the lead witness of the Petitioners)

-10 Minutes was proposed for other witnesses of the petitioners

-10 Minutes for cross-examination of these witnesses, by the respondents

For the Star witnesses of the Respondents ( INEC, Tinubu and the APC), 30 minutes was proposed

INEC says it has two witnesses that will testify.