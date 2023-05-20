It has been four days since gunmen first attacked and killed people in the Mangu Council area of Plateau State.

According to records, 120 victims have been buried thus far, with the figure rising every day as more bodies are found.

From the intelligence gathered, the attackers have now extended their mayhem to villages in neighbouring Barkin Ladi local government.

The number of people killed in the Mangu since Tuesday’s midnight attack across 20 villages, has now increased to 120 persons.

The situation has generated serious concern across the country about the main reason and cause of the attack.

Advertisement

Properties belonging to the locals that fled to their villages as a result of the attack are now being destroyed daily by the attackers, with others looting.

Information received on the situation has it that the attackers have extended their mission to neighboring communities in Barkin Ladi.

The leadership of the Mwaghavul development association, an umbrella body of the Mangu natives is worried about the situation.

It decided to brief journalists to let the world know the challenging situation natives in the area have been subjected to for the past four days.

Advertisement

They spoke on several issues pertaining to the attack and then itemized some recommendations on the way forward.

The group is not happy with the way the state and federal governments have handled the ongoing attack and killing witnessed in the area for four days now.

The association are describing the attacks on their community as genocide, claiming it is a systematic and deliberate ethnic cleansing of minority tribes in Nigeria.

They are calling on locals across the council area to rise up and defend themselves against their attackers.

TVC news crew spoke to some stakeholders in the Plateau Peace Project who condemned the attack and the actions taken the government over the development.