The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Godiya Akwashiki of the Social Democractic Party (SDP), as the winner of the Nasarawa North Senatorial election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ilemona Adofu of Federal University, Lafia, declared Akwashiki as the winner with 44,471 votes.

Akwashiki defeated his closet contender Danladi Envuluanza of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 32,058 votes.

The Candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) scored 11,212 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party got 4,083 votes.

Godiya Akwashiki is the incumbent Senator of the zone, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic party (SDP) after his inability to secure the party’s ticket.