As the All Progressives Congress Party is yet to make it’s zoning arrangements known with regards to the 10th National Assembly, some concerned APC members have asked that the party should look the direction of the south-south for the Senate President.

At a news briefing in Abuja, the group urged the APC National Working Committee and the Progressives Governors Forum to consider zoning of President of the Senate and Deputy Senate President to the South-South and North West, respectively.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi, said both zones contributed massive votes to the victory of the governing party in the February election and should be adequately rewarded.

They maintained that the duo of Godswill Akpabio, ( Akwa-Ibom North West) and Barau Jibrin, ( Kano North) being competent ranking Senators from both zones should be considered for the seats.

Enugu Rights Groups raise alarm about plot by Governor Elect, Mba

A coalition of Human Rights groups have raised fresh alarm over alleged plot by the Enugu state governor Elect Peter Mba to change his documents with the Independent National Electoral Commission, and cover up the allegation of perjury levelled against him

The group known as Support for the Rule of Law and Justice Initiative and Enugu Progressive Forum said it has uncovered move to remove documents from the file connecting the Enugu Governor-Elect, to the alleged National Youth Service Corps certificate forgery.

During a press conference in Abuja, the programm director Chidi Odo said that there is a surreptitious move at the Independent National Electoral Commission to remove from the file of Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah with the Commission, and all the copies of documents connected to the alleged forged Certificate of National Service submitted by Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

GIADOM, UDOSEN REMAIN APC SOUTH SOUTH LEADERS

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) has nullified the purported removal of the party’s National Vice Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom and the Zonal Secretary, Chief Ita Udosen.

The party in a statement in Abuja on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary ( NPS), Barrister Felix Morka, said the two officials remain the leaders of the party in the zone.

The decision to sack Giadom and Udosen was taken at an extraordinary meeting held in Port Harcourt by the zonal chapter of the party at the weekend.

The two leaders were removed in line with sections 13, 25, 14 and 21 of the APC constitution for refusing to call for meetings and scuttling every effort to gather together to transact the political business of the zone among other allegations.

But Mr Morka said the party officials who announced the removal of Giadom and Udosen lacked the power to do so.

The party’s statement reads: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports regarding a statement credited to some members of the South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the Party purportedly removing Chief Victor Giadom and Chief Ita Udosen from their positions as Chairman and Secretary of the Zonal Executive Committee, respectively.

“The action of the individuals, who are also signatories to the statement issued in the name of South-South Zonal Executive Committee, is without lawful or constitutional authority, therefore a nullity, and should be disregarded.

“Giadom and Udosen are, and remain, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman and Secretary of the Party, respectively,” Morka declared.