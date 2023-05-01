Ahead of the composition of the 10th National Assembly in June this year,a group of former lawmakers in Plateau has appealed to the APC and President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider zoning the speaker of the House of Representatives position to the north-central region.

At a press briefing in Jos, the group said the zone deserves the office given its contributions to the electoral victory of the party and the President elect.

It is no longer news that the race for the leadership of both chambers of the national assembly is what is currently on the front burner after the general elections.

In recent times, approximately ten federal representatives have expressed interest in running for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The concerned former lawmakers of Plateau State are at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State Chapter.

They have come to make known their stand on the race for the Speakership of the Federal House of Representatives.

The group first commended the president-elect for his ability to address each issue raised for or against him before and after the election.

On the House of Representatives Speakership race, the former lawmakers forum appeal to the APC and the president elect, Bola Tinubu, to zone the position to the north-central region of the country.

They firmly believe the zone deserves the office given its contributions to the electoral victory of the party and the president elect.

Advertisement

They are backing the candidature of Ahmed Idris Wase, the present deputy speaker of the House of Assembly.

The group believes that with Bola Tinubu as President and Mr. Ahmed Wase as Speaker, the country will achieve all its goals in no time following their capacity and capability in governance, legislation, and administration.

The group urged the party and the president elect to place loyalty and merit above all, now that the ruling party is thinking of zoning the position of Speakership.