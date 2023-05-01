Environment activists say everyone need to take action in preserving this planet for the sake of future generations.

This comes just as our Correspondent Esther Omopariola, recently visited a local community in Lagos where residents took part in a beach clean-up and other environmental programmes in honor of Earth Day.

The earth as we know it is facing many challenges, including climate change, deforestation, and pollution, which are all impacting the lives of its inhabitants.

In response to this concern, a group of environmentalists and concerned citizens are leading the charge for change. They believe that small steps can make a big difference in preserving and protecting our planet.

One of the activities that the group is promoting is recycling, which reduces waste and helps to conserve natural resources. The group is also educating members of the community on how to live sustainably. They believe that education is key to promoting environmental sustainability.

It is clear that we all have a role to play in preserving our planet for future generations. By taking small steps and making sustainable choices, we can all contribute to a healthier and more sustainable world.