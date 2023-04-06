The Governor-Elect of Benue state Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has vowed to revamp agriculture and improve the revenue generation of the state as well as create job opportunities.

Father Alia told state house correspondents that his administration will ensure there is peaceful coexistence in the Benue State and the People’s lives and wellbeing will be improved.

The Governor-elect was accompanied by the Minister of special duties and former governor of Benue state, George Akume to meet President Muhammadu Buhari in the Presidential villa.

They thanked Mr. President for providing leadership and also ensuring a conducive environment is created to conduct the election.

The Minister of special duties George Akume also told Journalists that the support the APC recieved that led to emergence of the APC Governorship candidate and his victory at the poll is overwhelming.