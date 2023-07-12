The death toll from Saturday’s local militia killings in Akpuuna village of Ukum local government area of Benue state, has risen to twenty five.

Governor Hyacinth Alia,who visited the area, warned criminal elements in the three local government areas of Ukum, Katsina Ala and Logo to stay off Benue or meet their end.

On the 8th of July, hoodlums riding on motorcycles attacked Akpuuna village in Ukum LGA where about 24 persons were reportedly killed and many others injured.

An eye witness, James Ugoh and the District Head of Mbazun, says they did not know the reason behind the attack and could not even tell who the attackers were.

Governor Alia expressed total resentment over the development saying, such cannot be tolerated in Benue State.

While sympathizing with the families that lost their loved ones in the attack he insisted that he would not accept anything that will dampen the spirit of the people and tarnish the new image of the state.

He advised the youth in the area to be law abiding and steer clear of anything that will invite trouble on themselves and their communities,

Traditional rulers have been warned that if any is found wanting in his duties, he will be considered a misfit and his beads will be removed.