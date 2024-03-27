Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has warned the Caretaker Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to desist from plundering the resources of their respective LGAs as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is closely watching them.

The Governor who sounded the warning while declaring opening a two day workshop on ‘Responsive Local Government Leadership for Effective Local Government Administration in Benue State,’ warned the Council Chairmen that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption.

The purpose of this workshop is to build competence and capacity into administrators at the third tier of government and to ensure strict adherence to the bureaucratic processes to regain relevance and connect with the grassroots.

An opportunity the state Governor seizes to address the caretaker chairmen.

He informed the handpicked council leaders that his administration had granted full autonomy to local governments in the state and urged them to “intensify efforts to improver their Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, to enable them embark on meaningful projects.

He cautioned the Chairmen against abandoning their duty posts.

The Special Adviser to the Governor, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dennis Akura states that the aim of the workshop was to empower Benue State Local Government Administrators to effectively fulfill their responsibilities at the third tier of Government.

Participants are urged to take full advantage of the workshop so that in the end, they will be able to support the efforts of the governor at the grassroots level.